eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.46.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 392.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

