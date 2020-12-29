Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 12,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVY. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

