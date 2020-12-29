Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) (LON:DIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $315.00

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) (LON:DIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 300.80 ($3.93), with a volume of 247416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.26. The firm has a market cap of £445.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

In other news, insider Christine Montgomery purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £12,350 ($16,135.35).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) Company Profile (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

