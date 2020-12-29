DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $376,703.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00285168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.93 or 0.02074753 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

