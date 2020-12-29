Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 560.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.