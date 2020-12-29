DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.21.

DOCU opened at $229.20 on Monday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,333,428.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,346,399. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

