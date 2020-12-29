Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.69

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 70342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.55.
Dnb Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)
DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.
