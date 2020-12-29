Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.69

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 70342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Dnb Asa had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Dnb Asa will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dnb Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.