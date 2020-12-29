DMM: Governance Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 7% against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00046429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00296391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00028850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.10 or 0.02128938 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

