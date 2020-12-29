Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,024.13

Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,024.13 and traded as high as $2,108.00. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) shares last traded at $2,092.00, with a volume of 20,792 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPLM. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,768.57 ($23.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 48.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,024.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This is a positive change from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

