Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 5%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.64. Approximately 2,521,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,296,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

