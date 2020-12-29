Digital Gold Reaches Market Cap of $821,081.73 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $60.86 or 0.00229410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $821,081.73 and approximately $845,033.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00141830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00205652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00602605 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00328497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00055209 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,490 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

