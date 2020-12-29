Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) EVP Sells $519,200.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $519,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $771.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.18. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Digimarc by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMRC. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.