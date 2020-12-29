DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Stock Price Down 13.7%

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $20.45. 65,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 49,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

About DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondPeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.