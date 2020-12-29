DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.43

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 465516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

