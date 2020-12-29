Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.19 ($20.22).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) stock opened at €17.78 ($20.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -12.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €26.66 ($31.36).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

