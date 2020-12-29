Dether Market Capitalization Achieves $317,427.81 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Dether token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Dether has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $317,427.81 and $3,618.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00045834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00297347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00028809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.92 or 0.02139393 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

