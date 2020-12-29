DEEX (DEEX) Trading Down 77.3% Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 67.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market cap of $60,235.93 and approximately $388.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 77.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005045 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001838 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005667 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001187 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

