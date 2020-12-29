DEEX (DEEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $388.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 67.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $60,235.93 and $388.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded 77.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005045 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001838 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005667 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001187 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.