DCD Media Plc (DCD.L) (LON:DCD) Hits New 12-Month High at $264.00

DCD Media Plc (DCD.L) (LON:DCD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

The stock has a market cap of £5.59 million and a PE ratio of -48.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About DCD Media Plc (DCD.L) (LON:DCD)

DCD Media Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent television production and distribution company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Rights and Licensing, and Production. The Rights and Licensing segment is involved in the sale of distribution rights, DVDs, and music, as well as publishing deals through DCD rights.

