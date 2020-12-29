Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $101.94 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $668.18 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $101.94 or 0.00384231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029737 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002202 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.26 or 0.01418215 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash's total supply is 9,894,537 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

