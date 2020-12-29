DAPS Coin (DAPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $930,428.37

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bitbox, txbit.io, SWFT and Bitmart. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $930,428.37 and $46,921.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00042936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00286276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.02092270 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,162,262,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, Bitbox, SWFT, STEX and txbit.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.