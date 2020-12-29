DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Cap Reaches $879,042.18

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, SWFT, STEX and txbit.io. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $879,042.18 and approximately $36,019.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00046146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00298783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00029017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.04 or 0.02138375 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,161,097,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SWFT, txbit.io, Bitmart and Bitbox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

