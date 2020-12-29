DAOBet (BET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,353.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $99,353.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,778.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.81 or 0.01302593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00281862 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

