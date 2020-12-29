Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 37,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 36,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. The company holds 100% interests in five gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, and Tinton Properties covering a total of approximately 8,246 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

