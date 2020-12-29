DAD Chain (DAD) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00043656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00292197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.45 or 0.02143583 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.