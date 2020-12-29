CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 2,705,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,406,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $424.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

