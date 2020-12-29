CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $68.17. 63,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

