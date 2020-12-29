CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Trading Up 50.4%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) shares traded up 50.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.28. 1,180,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 218,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CurrencyWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CurrencyWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.