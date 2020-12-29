Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $213.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.72.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $223.52. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

