Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of EnPro Industries worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 56.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NPO stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $76.66.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.