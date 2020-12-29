Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 172,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRI shares. BidaskClub lowered Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $635.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.14. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $567.00 and a one year high of $756.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.42.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.