Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $665,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 35.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XPEL opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.
In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $136,423.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,035,252 shares in the company, valued at $79,068,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,517 shares of company stock worth $11,223,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on XPEL. BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
XPEL Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.