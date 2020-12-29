Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $665,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 35.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $136,423.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,035,252 shares in the company, valued at $79,068,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,517 shares of company stock worth $11,223,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEL. BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

