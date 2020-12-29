Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of AUB opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million.

Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

