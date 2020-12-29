Cube (AUTO) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $47,186.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00042989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00287807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00028412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.33 or 0.02132197 BTC.

Cube is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

