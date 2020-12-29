Cryptonex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $938,971.00 (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00012499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $181.90 million and approximately $938,971.00 worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00144093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00211670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00618296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00334387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056273 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

