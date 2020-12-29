CryptoCarbon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $76.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 1,769.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00141712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00205481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00601581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00329788 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00055244 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

