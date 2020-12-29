Crust Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00014046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $978,912.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 984,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

