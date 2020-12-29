Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.83. Croda International has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

