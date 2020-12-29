Critical Survey: Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) vs. Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boston Private Financial and Century Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.39%. Given Boston Private Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boston Private Financial is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Dividends

Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Boston Private Financial pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Century Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial 11.43% 4.89% 0.45% Century Bancorp 24.30% 11.91% 0.71%

Volatility & Risk

Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Century Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial $409.99 million 1.69 $80.03 million $0.96 8.76 Century Bancorp $177.54 million 2.44 $39.70 million N/A N/A

Boston Private Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp.

Summary

Boston Private Financial beats Century Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management solutions comprising planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services to individuals, families, institutions, and nonprofit institutions. It operates offices in Boston, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 27 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

