Cream Finance Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for $57.22 or 0.00212910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $816,952.00 worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00141121 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00204623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00600379 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00325672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055778 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

