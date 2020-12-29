Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $143.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.78.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

