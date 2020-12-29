CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Trading 7.9% Higher

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.47. 282,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 378,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

