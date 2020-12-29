COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Hits $16.62 on Major Exchanges

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 93% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 97.9% against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $709,043.01 and approximately $13.80 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for $16.62 or 0.00061540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00142724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00195380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.00606753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00322773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056029 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

