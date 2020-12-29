Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.98 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $19.98 million and $3.23 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

