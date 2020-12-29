Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Corteva by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

