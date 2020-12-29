Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $38.96. Approximately 3,726,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,902,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.27.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,608,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

