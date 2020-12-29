Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Down 0.6%

Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.31. 148,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 214,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Contura Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Contura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $225.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by ($0.46). Contura Energy had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $400.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Contura Energy, Inc. will post -10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

