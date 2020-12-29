Contrasting Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wizard Entertainment has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Wizard Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Wizard Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -32.49% -161.81% -12.94% Wizard Entertainment -27.25% N/A -84.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and Wizard Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 5 4 0 2.44 Wizard Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $59.38, indicating a potential downside of 20.49%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Wizard Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Wizard Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.40 $69.89 million ($0.02) -3,734.00 Wizard Entertainment $10.58 million 0.28 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Wizard Entertainment.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Wizard Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, or leased 143 entertainment venues in North America and 79 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Wizard Entertainment

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard World, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Entertainment, Inc. in October 2018. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

