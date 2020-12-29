Contrasting ImaginOn (OTCMKTS:IMGI) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

ImaginOn (OTCMKTS:IMGI) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ImaginOn has a beta of 16.79, meaning that its share price is 1,579% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.8% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of ImaginOn shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImaginOn and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImaginOn N/A N/A N/A HubSpot -9.78% -4.76% -1.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImaginOn and HubSpot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImaginOn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HubSpot $674.86 million 27.03 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -1,169.12

ImaginOn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ImaginOn and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImaginOn 0 0 0 0 N/A HubSpot 0 4 15 0 2.79

HubSpot has a consensus price target of $324.64, suggesting a potential downside of 18.33%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HubSpot is more favorable than ImaginOn.

Summary

ImaginOn beats HubSpot on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImaginOn

Imaginon, Inc., an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

