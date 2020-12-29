Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Down 6.5%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.43. 1,170,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 702,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 152,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $926,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 578.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares during the period.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

