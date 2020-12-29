Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Down 6.5%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.43. 1,170,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 702,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter.
About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
